Elfyn Evans: “We Want To Continue Our Good Speed in Mexico”

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Elfyn Evans says he and the team want “to challenge for top results again” at next weeks Rally Mexico.

Evans finished fifth on Rally Sweden last month and was one of four driver who were battling for second position throughout the snow event and the Welshman wants to build on his result last time out.

Speaking ahead of the first gravel event of the season, Evans said: “I’ve always enjoyed Rally Mexico and have had some good results here in the past. I’ve come close to the podium a couple of times, and the aim will be to challenge for the top results again next week. The whole team showed good speed in Sweden, and we want to continue that in Mexico.”

“We’ll have a good road position on the first day that we’ll need to make the most of. But this rally isn’t without its challenges. It’s a notoriously demanding event with high temperatures and rough stages. So we’ll need to be fully focused to deliver the best results.”

Evans has a career-best finish in Mexico of fourth overall and he added on the challenge of driving on stages that featured extremely high altitude levels: “We’ll also encounter the highest altitudes of the year, and the thinner air can see performance fall by as much as 20 percent. We’ll need to adapt our driving style to contend with that – being really smooth and not so aggressive behind the wheel – to ensure we’re getting 100 percent of the available performance.”

Rally Mexico gets underway on Thursday evening before continuing throughout next weekend.