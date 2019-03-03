Esapekka Lappi Wants To “Make The Most Of Our Road Position” On Rally Mexico

Esapekka Lappi has admitted he needs to use his stronger road position compared to some of his championship rivals to his advantage at Rally Mexico next weekend.

Lappi comes into the first gravel event of the season having finished a fine second overall in only his second appearance for the Citroen Total Racing World Rally Team on Rally Sweden and he wants his fine form to continue in round three of the season.

Speaking ahead of the Mexican event, the Finn said: “The tests held in Spain enabled me to feel even more comfortable in my C3 WRC, building on what we achieved at Rally Sweden. I feel increasingly at one with the car. Having said that, I know that my experience of Rally Mexico is very limited. I only have one competitive appearance here, at last year’s rally, in addition to completing recce in 2017.”

He added: “In light of that, a top-five finish would be a good result for me. Our starting order will give us an advantage over the first few crews so it’ll be up to us to make the most of it. You really need to be clean and efficient in your driving on these roads, given that we lose about a hundred or so horsepower due to the high altitude.”

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship takes place next weekend.