FACH Auto Tech announce three-car line up for Porsche Supercup

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup championship runner up FACH Auto Tech head in to the 2019 season with a new line up led by 2018 Rookie Champion Florian Latorre with support from Porsche Junior Jaxon Evans and Kantadhee Kusiri.

Latorre had a strong debut season in 2018 which saw him take a podium finish in Austria followed by a victory at Silverstone. The Frenchman finished six out of the ten races within the top ten to claim the Rookie championship and end the year in sixth overall.

Joining Latorre will be 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia champion and Jaxon Evans who also secured Porsche Junior status in the post-season. The New Zealander took eleven victories in the two years he raced in the Australian championship after taking second place in the 2016 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Australia. Last year saw him take 17 podium finishes with five wins as he beat Australian racing legend David Wall to the title.

Thai racer Kantadhee Kusiri took the 2017 TCR Asia Series before switching to GT Asia for the 2018 season, driving a Bentley Continental GT3.

Along with new drivers, 2019 will bring stronger partnerships as FACH increase their crossover with Project 1 which will see Evans race in Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland.

“The partnership with Project 1 offers us a great opportunity to support our drivers more extensively in the coming season. In addition to his Supercup participation, Jaxon Evans gains further practice, when he drives in the Carrera Cup Deutschland for Project 1 and JBR”, explained team manager Alex Fach at the launch of their 2019 season .

“We’ve named a young, but very punchy line-up and I’m sure we’ll be scoring top results with them. We’re looking forward to the season and the cooperation with Project 1 and we’d like to say many thanks to all our partners for their support.”

The team also plan to run cars in the Porsche Sports Cup Suisse, which begins on 27 April at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. The team will then switch focus to their Supercup duties for the season opening round in Barcelona in May.