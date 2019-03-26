Ferrari launches one-off P80/C creation

Ferrari has launched a car it has called its most “extreme one-off project”, the P80/C sportscar for one of its most valued clients.

The P80/C is a pure track day car based on the 488 GT3-spec, due to it offering a longer wheelbase in comparison to the road-legal 488 GTB – and in turn more freedom in terms of architecture.

Ferrari describes the car as a fusion of modern aerodynamics and technology and the styling of the classic Dino 206 S and 330 P3, the latter being the prototype that headed Scuderia Ferrari‘s challenge at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans against rival Ford‘s GT40 Mk.2.

Ferrari’s Styling Centre had been working on the P80/C alongside the aerodynamics and engineering departments since 2015, with many of the 488 GT3’s bodywork and features rejected for bespoke designs.

According to the Italian marque, the anonymous customer “comes from a family of great enthusiasts and admirers of the brand” and wished to develop a modern prototype mixed with a heavy flavour of Ferrari’s past.

The P80/C has very minimal rear bodywork, with the engine bay and transmission visible when looking through the car’s sizeable diffuser – one of the elements carried over from the 488 GT3.

The rumoured unrestricted 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine however is not visible from a bird’s eye view, unlike modern road-going Ferrari models, because of the addition of a slotted “Venetian style” cover – understood to be produced in aluminium.

A ‘T-Wing’ is visible at the back of the roof structure, inspired by the appendage featured on Ferrari’s 2017 SF70-H Formula 1 car.

The P80/C’s rear wing structure spans the width of the car and is curved, unlike the straighter wing on the 488 GT3.

Ferrari also stated that the buyer requested the car to have two forms: a track-only car with 18-inch wheels, and an “exhibition” version that has several aerodynamic features removed and 21-inch wheels.

The interior of the car shares many similarities to the 488 GT3, with all luxuries stripped out, two bucket seats with six-point seat belts, a roll cage integrated into the body and a GT3/E standard steering wheel and dash display.