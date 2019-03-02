Ferrari Team Principal Binotto – “There are still many issues to be addressed”

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal and Managing Director Mattia Binotto was happy with the work the team have managed to carry out over the eight test days at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

On the final day of testing Vettel completed 110 laps, bringing their total for the two weeks to 996 laps, which is equivalent to 4,636 kilometres.

“These past days have been very intensive and interesting. We are still focusing on our car to understand its limits in terms of performance and reliability,” said Binotto.

“Overall, I am pleased with the work we have carried out, I am pleased with how the car behaves and it was well balanced at this track.”

While the pre-season testing has been productive and the Ferrari team have seem to be the favourites for the season heading in to the first Grand Prix in Australia they know there is still plenty of development work to be carried out.

“However, we cannot be completely satisfied at the moment as we would like to be faster and more reliable. So there’s still a lot to do.” added Binotto.

“Our programme didn’t always run as smoothly as we would have liked, due to reliability issues and Sebastian’s crash when a wheel rim broke.

“There are still many issues to be addressed and we must push forward on the performance front. The fact that our car is running properly is a good starting point, but we are still not ready for Melbourne and I’d say it’s a case of a work in progress.”

Aside from the work that the team have put in, Binotto was happy with how both of his drivers haver performed during the tests.

“Both drivers set very similar lap times,” concluded Binotto. “We already knew that Charles is a very fast driver, as we have seen throughout his years with the Ferrari Driver Academy and last season in Formula 1.

“As for Sebastian, his performance shows him to be the multi-world champion we already know.”