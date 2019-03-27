Ferrari “To Try Different Things” In Bahrain – Charles Leclerc

Following a disappointing start to the season in Australia, Charles Leclerc is looking to get Scuderia Ferrari‘s season on the right track in the “extreme conditions” of Bahrain.

Ferrari were favourites for victory heading into the season opening race but Leclerc finished his first race for the team a disappointing fifth, one place behind his team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Leclerc points to practice sessions as crucial to Ferrari preparing for the race if they want to challenge rivals Mercedes AMG Motorsport.

“Bahrain is a pretty technical track with quite extreme conditions,” says Leclerc. “So it’s always interesting for us to try different things on the car during free practice, in order to be as well prepared as possible for all the various situations that we might experience in the race.”

Leclerc heads to the Bahrain International Circuit with a record of success; his first Formula 2 weekend there in 2017 saw the Monegasque driver claim pole-position and a race victory.

“It’s a track which I really enjoy driving. I also have some very good memories here. I started here in Formula 2 and had some great races, although last year was a little bit harder as I was just at the beginning of my career in Formula 1.

“I can’t wait to race there with Ferrari, hopefully bringing home a good result”.