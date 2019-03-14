Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto: “We have 21 rounds of equal importance ahead of us”

Mattia Binotto, the new Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari, says the Australian Grand Prix is more significant than normal for the Maranello-based team, with the outfit set to celebrate it’s ninetieth birthday in 2019.

The team founded by Enzo Ferrari back in 1929 will continue their alliance with Sebastian Vettel this year but the German has a new team-mate in Charles Leclerc this season in place of Kimi Räikkönen, who has made the move the other way to Alfa Romeo Racing.

Binotto, who was promoted to the Team Principal role in place of Maurizio Arrivabene at the end of 2018, is excited by the team’s prospects, and believes they have a strong line-up in Vettel and Leclerc.

“The race that marks the start of the season is always significant, and this year even more so because Scuderia Ferrari is celebrating its 90th birthday in 2019,” said Binotto.

“We are very happy to have a couple of extraordinary drivers like Sebastian and Charles.”

Binotto says the team are eager to get out on track this weekend at Albert Park to show just where they are in relation to their rivals, primarily to Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, and their ambition remains to put an end to the German outfit’s domination of both championships during the hybrid era.

“After the winter tests, the whole team wants to get out on track to compete with opponents who we know are very, very strong,” said Binotto. “We are heading into the first of a long series of stages, and our task is to try to cause problems to rivals who proved stronger last year.

“It will be a demanding season. It is important to start well, aware that we have 21 rounds of equal importance ahead of us. The championship ends in December so every point can be valuable.”