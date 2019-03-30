Formula 1

FIA Holds Meeting with F1 Drivers, Officials over Future of ‘Let Them Race’ Approach

by Paul Hensby
Max Verstappen & Charles Leclerc - Red Bull Racing & Scuderia Ferrari - Albert Park
Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The FIA held a meeting on Friday evening of the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir International Circuit that involved both officials and drivers in order to further define what the ‘let them race’ approach to Formula 1 entails.

In a meeting initiated by FIA president Jean Todt, drivers were offered the chance to share their thoughts on driving standards and ideas on how penalties should be applied, on the back of often inconsistency from race to race.

Each driver was able to air their thoughts and concerns, with the meeting also being attended by the stewards present in Bahrain and some of those not on duty, with Garry Connelly, the chairman of the FIA stewards in Bahrain commenting that they were eager to get the feedback from everyone involved to work on a route forward for everyone.

“What we wanted to try and do was work towards some consensus on what ‘let them race’ means,” Connelly said to Motorsport.com. “We went round the room and every driver expressed an opinion.

“One issue that was discussed was moving under braking. They all believe that that can be potentially dangerous.

“We told them we weren’t going to change anything overnight, we were there to get input.  There are probably three or four major points that we’ll take out of it.  I guess you can sum it up by saying they want to be allowed to race, but they want it to be safe and fair.”

The findings from the meeting will now be analysed and will relay any potential changes to the drivers in any future meetings.

