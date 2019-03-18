Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

GALLERY: Flashback – 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Round 2 – Monaco

by Vince Pettit
Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Monaco 2018 #6 Nick Yelloly (GB, FACH AUTO TECH)

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Monaco 2018

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Monaco 2018

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Monaco 2018

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Monaco 2018 – Start

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Monaco 2018 – Start


#27 Mark Radcliffe –  IDL Racing

#12 Alberto Cerqui – Dinamic Motorsport

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Monaco 2018

#4 Josh Webster – Momo Megatron Lechner Racing

#6 Nick Yelloly – FACH AUTO TECH

Julien Andlauer & Thomas Preining

#10 Mattia Drudi – Dinamic Motorsport
#4 Josh Webster – Momo Megatron Lechner Racing

#3 Dylan Pereira Momo Megatron Lechner Racing

#27 Mark Radcliffe – IDL Racing

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Hospitality

#6 Nick Yelloly – FACH AUTO TECH

#26 Tom Sharp – IDL Racing

#6 Nick Yelloly – FACH AUTO TECH

#27 Mark Radcliffe – IDL Racing

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Monaco 2018

#21 Nicolas Misslin – Pierre martinet by ALMERAS

#4 Josh Webster – Momo Megatron Lechner Racing

#19 Julien Andlauer – martinet by ALMERAS

#4 Josh Webster – Momo Megatron Lechner Racing

#4 Josh Webster – Momo Megatron Lechner Racing

#6 Nick Yelloly – FACH AUTO TECH

#23 Larry ten Voorde – Team Project 1

Race winner – Nick Yelloly – FACH AUTO TECH

