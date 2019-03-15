Gasly Pleased With “Positive Day” In Melbourne

Pierre Gasly described his first day as a Red Bull Racing driver as “a positive day” after a productive Friday ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman, who is making his debut with the team at Albert Park, said it was “a special moment” when he got on track for the first time with the new car.

“It was great to be back on track for the first Free Practice of the season, and my first Friday at the track with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing was a special moment for me.”

Gasly was eighth quickest in Free Practice 1 but improved in the second session to finish fourth fastest and believes he is getting better with every lap.

“It was a positive day, we tested a lot of things and my feeling in the car is getting better lap after lap.

“There’s still work to be done but we’re pretty happy with the package.

“We didn’t have any expectations today, as after testing it’s difficult to have a real idea of the pace of others.”

The Red Bull had a small loss of power at the end of Free Practice 2 but Gasly is not worried as it turned out to be only a minor issue.

“We managed to find some good direction for FP2 and I felt better in the car than I did in FP1.

“Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.

“On the engine side, we had a small loss of power on the last lap and after some checks, it turned out to be a minor sensor issue.”