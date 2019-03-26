Formula 1

George Russell “Eager To Get Back In The Drivers’ Seat”

by Craig Venn
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Following a difficult debut, George Russell says he’s excited to head to a track he knows and likes as he prepares for the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Russell made his Formula 1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix where Williams Racing struggled to match their competitors. Although Russell was left languishing at the back of the field, he impressed many by out-qualifying his much more experienced team-mate Robert Kubica.

Russell beat Kubica in the race too, although both cars finished at the back of the field. Now, Russell heads to Bahrain, a circuit on which he has racing experience, and says he’s eager and ready for the challenge.

“I am excited to go to Bahrain as it is a track I really like,” says Russell. “I am looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of a Formula One car for my second Grand Prix.

“Racing in Bahrain is tough as it is a very aggressive circuit, with high tyre wear and temperatures which puts a lot of stress on the cars. All in all, I am ready for the challenge and eager to get back in the drivers’ seat.”

Formula 1 Writer for TheCheckeredFlag. Tried racing once, crashed lots; writing about it is much safer. Follow me on Twitter @CVennF1

