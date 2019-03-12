George Russell on his Formula 1 début: “I am going to make sure that I enjoy it”

2018 FIA Formula 2 champion George Russell has admitted that he is ‘extremely excited’ ahead of his Formula 1 race début with Williams Racing, which takes place this weekend around the Albert Park circuit in Australia.

Russell says it is a ‘dream come true’ for him to be joining the Formula 1 grid in 2019 alongside Robert Kubica in an all-new line-up for Williams, replacing the Racing Point F1 Team-bound Lance Stroll and new Renault F1 Team reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin, and the twenty-one-year-old says he is going to make the most of the whole experience.

“I am extremely excited for Melbourne,” said Russell, who is one of three Formula 2 graduates from 2018 to be on the grid in 2019 alongside Alexander Albon and Lando Norris. “It will be my first race in Formula 1 and it is a dream come true.

“It will be a very proud and extremely surreal moment for me standing on the starting grid with everybody preparing for the race, and I am really looking forward to the whole experience. I am going to make sure that I enjoy it, won’t take it for granted and make the most of it.”

Russell has never previously been to Australia before, let alone raced around the Albert Park circuit, and he says he will be getting to the track early so he can acclimatise and prepare for his début as much as he can.

“I have never been to Australia before, so I am going out there earlier to get used to the weather, the time difference and see the city a little bit before starting work properly on the Tuesday before the race,” stated the Briton.

“All in all I am really looking forward to the whole experience.”