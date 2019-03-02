Grosjean: Final day of testing in Spain “very positive”

Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean has said that the final day of testing was “very positive” for the American outfit.

The Frenchman was in the car for the morning, running a total of 73 laps, also setting the team’s outright fastest lap in testing: a 1:17.076, on the C5 tyre, placing him seventh. Team-mate Kevin Magnussen was behind the wheel in the afternoon, running a total of 94 laps and setting a personal best of 1:17.565, also on the C5 compound.

“It’s been a good morning. We ran our full programme, which is very positive. We’re finding a bit more time in the car, run-after-run, which is great,” said Grosjean.

He added he was happy with how winter testing had gone, and that although they had run into a few issues, they were able to resolve them and complete the objectives they had set themselves.

“I’m generally happy with winter testing to-date. Maybe we’ve had a few more issues than we’d have liked, but if we react well and sort them out, there are many things we’ve ticked in the box.”

Grosjean said he feels the team has done all they can to prepare for the start of the season, and he looks forward to being on the grid.

“I think we’re ready for Melbourne, I’m looking forward to getting there.”