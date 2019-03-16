Formula 1

Grosjean Pleased Car “Worked Well” As He Qualifies Sixth

by Craig Edwards
Romain Grosjean - Australian Grand Prix
Credit: Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean felt the car worked well as he secured sixth place in qualifying ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman claimed the ‘best of the rest’ tag and will line-up on the third row alongside the Scuderia Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Grosjean’s Haas F1 Team-mate Kevin Magnussen is just behind him in seventh on the grid for the race.

“P6 on the grid, that’s good.

“It’s been a good day, especially with Kevin (Magnussen) up there too.”

It was the first time the car has been tested to its complete limit in qualifying trim and Grosjean was happy with the way the car responded.

The car’s been performing well, on a track that we’ve always been competitive at, so that’s good.

“It’s the first time we’ve really run the full qualifying set-up, so that’s been interesting for us to discover a bit more.

“The car worked well, and we’re pretty much where we though we were.”

There are a few cars potentially out of position for the race but Grosjean was pleased with his day and is hoping to deliver some points for the team on race day.

“There are maybe some surprises in the pecking order, but I’m very happy with our day.

“I think our race pace looks as good as we did in qualifying.

“We’ll keep pushing, keep delivering, and hopefully we’ll score some strong points to start the year.”

 

A journalism student from Scotland. Cover Formula 1 for The Checkered Flag.

