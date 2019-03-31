Guenther Steiner unhappy with Romain Grosjean penalty

The Haas F1 team had a strong qualification at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Kevin Magnussen finished in sixth position and “best of the rest”. The Dane was just 0.005 seconds behind Max Verstappen in fifth position. Romain Grosjean qualified in eighth position.

But Grosjean has been demoted to eleventh position after a penalty from the stewards for impeding Lando Norris in qualification.

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner was happy with the performance of the team. “On the positive side, qualifying so close to a Red Bull, for us is fantastic. We showed that as a team we work together pretty well.” said Steiner.

But Steiner was unhappy with the penalty for Grosjean. “We had one issue with Romain (Grosjean), he’s been penalized three grid positions and one point.

“If you want to discuss the grid position, that’s one thing, but the point on his license is unacceptable. He had nothing to do with this, it was a clear misunderstanding with his crew.”

But Steiner is hopeful of a strong race for his drivers.

“So, we start sixth and 11th, and we’ll try to do our best in tomorrow’s race and make up the positions lost due to the stewards.”