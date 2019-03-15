Formula 1

Hamilton Leads Mercedes One-Two In Australia

by Craig Edwards
Lewis Hamilton - Australian Grand Prix
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Lewis Hamilton made it two from two at the Australian Grand Prix as he topped Free Practice 2 at Albert Park.

The defending champion, who topped the timing screens earlier on Friday, beat Mercedes-AMG Motorsport team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 0.048 of a second. The pair exchanged times at the top of the leaderboard throughout the session as they rarely looked troubled at the top.

The two Red Bull Racing cars came third and fourth with Max Verstappen ahead of new team-mate Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman complained about a lack of power as the session came to a close.

Sebastian Vettel was fifth ahead of ex-Scuderia Ferrari driver Kimi Räikkónen but both drivers took trips over the grass on the exit of turn one while the two Renault F1 Team were next with home favourite Daniel Ricciardo behind Nico Hülkenberg. The Australian being the last driver to head out on track due to some seat difficulties at the very start of the 90 minutes.

Charles Leclerc was ninth quickest and ended his session facing the wrong way after spinning at turn four as he makes his Ferrari debut this weekend.

Romain Grosjean was the first driver out in the session in the Haas F1 Team and he rounded out the top ten ahead of Daniil Kvyat in the Scuderia Toro Rosso. His team-mate Alexander Albon had another spin in the afternoon but unlike the in the earlier session, avoided making contact with the wall as the Thailand driver finished seventeenth fastest.

The second Haas of Kevin Magnussen was twelfth with Lance Stroll thirteenth but ahead of Racing Point F1 Team-mate Sergio Pérez who was down in sixteenth.

The two McLaren F1 Team cars of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris struggled down in fourteenth and eighteenth with the second Alfa Romeo Racing of Antonio Giovinazzi in fifteenth but the Italian did have a spin at the penultimate corner during the session just like Albon had earlier.

Williams Racing’s worries after testing continue to be realised as they finished as the slowest runners once again with George Russell two tenths quicker than Robert Kubica but Mercedes dominate the opening day of the 2019 season and lay down the marker ahead of qualifying tomorrow.

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1.22.600
277Valtteri BottasFINMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1.22.648
333Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing1.23.400
410Pierre GaslyFRARed Bull Racing1.23.442
55Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari1.23.473
67Kimi RäikkónenFINAlfa Romeo Racing1.23.572
727Nico HülkenbergGERRenault F1 Team1.23.574
83Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault F1 Team1.23.644
916Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1.23.754
108Romain GrosjeanFRAHaas F1 Team1.23.814
1126Daniil KvyatRUSScuderia Toro Rosso1.23.933
1220Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1.23.988
1318Lance StrollCANRacing Point F1 Team1.24.011
1455Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team1.24.133
1599Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing1.24.293
1611Sergio PérezMEXRacing Point F1 Team1.24.401
1723Alexander AlbonTHAScuderia Toro Rosso1.24.675
184Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1.24.733
1963George RussellGBRWilliams Racing1.26.453
2088Robert KubicaPOLWilliams Racing1.26.655
