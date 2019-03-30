Formula 1

Handful Of Points A Possibility From Eleventh – Daniel Ricciardo

by Craig Venn
written by Craig Venn
Handful Of Points A Possibility From Eleventh – Daniel Ricciardo
Credit: Renault Sport F1 Team

For the second race in a row Daniel Ricciardo failed to reach Q3, but the Australian believes he can still claim a “handful of points” from the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ricciardo had struggled to match his Renault F1 Team team-mate Nico Hulkenberg throughout the practice sessions in Bahrain. Come qualifying however, Hulkenberg fell out of the running in Q1 while Ricciardo managed to qualify eleventh.

Ricciardo’s lap time of 1:29.488 in Q2 was over two tenths-of-a-second shy of seeing him progress to the top-ten shootout but Renault’s new ace says each outing is delivering progress.

“Qualifying wasn’t perfect for us by any means, but it’s an improvement from where we’ve been so far this weekend,” said Ricciardo. “In the end we were closer to Q3 than we expected at the end of Friday.

“We’re there or thereabouts and we know we have things to work on. I’m still learning to master this car, but I’m getting there each time I step into it.”

For the race, Ricciardo points to tyre strategy as critical to scoring points under the floodlights of the Bahrain International Circuit.

“We have a free choice of tyres for tomorrow’s race, which gives us some things to assess overnight on strategy. I’ll be aiming to get the most out of it, and taking a handful of points is certainly a possibility.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Formula 1 Writer for TheCheckeredFlag. Tried racing once, crashed lots; writing about it is much safer. Follow me on Twitter @CVennF1

Related articles

Magnussen Hoping to Give Red Bull ‘a Hard...

Sebastian Vettel: “It’s good to see that we...

Charles Leclerc: “This first pole position brings me...

Romain Grosjean Handed Grid Penalty for Blocking Lando...

Pierre Gasly: Q2 Exit ‘Not Ideal’, Believes Red...

Lewis Hamilton Pleased To Close Gap But Ferrari...

Valtteri Bottas: “I think we’re going to be...

McLaren Team ‘Should be Proud’ after Qualifying Efforts...

Alexander Albon Happy With Bahrain Qualifying, Despite Missing...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More