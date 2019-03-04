HHC Finalise GT4 Line Up with Williams and Jackson

HHC Motorsport have completed their driver line up for the 2019 British GT Championship, announcing Luke Williams and Tom Jackson in their second car. The Yorkshire based team announced Callum Pointon and Dean MacDonald when they confirmed the switch from Ginetta to McLaren in January. The latest announcement preempts the unveiling of the full entry list for the season at tomorrow’s British GT Media Day.

Tom Jackson graduates to the GT4 class of the top domestic GT series following a grounding in a number of national and international series. The Ginetta Junior Championship and BRDC British Formula 4 Championship were both run with HHC Motorsport. Prototype experience in the LMP3 class of the European Le Mans Series and GT familiarisation in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB is capped off by endurance practice in the Gulf 12 Hours.

Luke Williams is a relative novice with years of experience in various Formula Ford classes but no full season car experience. His most recent achievement is the 2017 National Formaula Ford 1600 championship title. Both drivers will have the chance to contest the shootout to join the McLaren Driver Development Programme and a shot at becoming a factory driver for the Woking based manufacturer.

“I know HHC well having raced for them and against them over the years,” Jackson said. “HHC is a great team and its dedication and ability is second to none on the British GT grid so I am looking forward to a great season. My aim is to get on to McLaren’s radar and show what I can do.

“The McLaren brand has helped to attract sponsors because it is so well known, both through motor racing and its supercars on the road. Being in a two-car team will help as well by being able to share data. I am after wins and podiums this year and I can’t wait to get started.”

Williams however has one goal for the 2019 season; “I’m after a championship win! I know we have to get on top of the car but McLaren is such a professional brand that I am sure we will do that quickly, especially with HHC and McLaren behind Tom and I and with some test days booked pre-season. I’ve never driven for HHC before, although the team is based just down the road from me, but I have a really good feeling for this year.

“It will be a real change from single-seater racing but I am sure that my Formula Ford racecraft will help me get through any traffic, and apart from a couple of Britcar races last year it will be different actually sharing a car. So a new team, new car, new co-driver, new championship – there is a lot to learn but I am up for the challenge.”