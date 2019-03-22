INFINITI launches 2019 Engineering Academy offering opportunities in F1 and Automotive

Premium automotive manufacturer INFINITI has launched its 2019 edition of its Engineering Academy which will see it work in close partnership with the Renault F1 Team once again with a unique 12-month paid placement.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi brand first set up the scheme in 2014, providing a platform for engineering students to gain unique opportunities in both automotive and motorsport, with 50% of the winners securing full times roles with either INFINITI or in Formula 1 following their placement.

“Recruiting new engineering talent is key for INFINITI and the wider Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance” said Tommaso Volpe, Director Motorsport & Performance Projects, INFINITI Global.

“At INFINITI, we believe that human talent is the driving force behind technology and we constantly strive to keep our talent pool revitalized.

“The INFINITI Engineering Academy, as a global talent search that successfully mixes multi-culturalism with academic and engineering excellence, helps us do this. It’s no accident that several of the Academy alumni stay at INFINITI, Renault F1 Team or within the Alliance after their placements.”

12-month paid placement in Automotive and Formula 1

The INFINITI Engineering Academy is unique in that it is the only one that offers a placement in both automotive and F1, leading to opportunities in assisting with the development of crossover technology between the INFINITI road cars and the Renault F1 cars.

“We want to create openings for these young engineers. Thanks to our Technical Partnership with Renault F1 Team, the Academy can provide these opportunities and, for our winners, a route into the automotive or F1 industries.

As a result, interest in the program has grown exponentially; almost 30,000 people have registered since the first edition in 2014. And we believe it will keep growing in the future,” added Volpe.

Marcin Budkowski, Executive Director, Renault F1 Team, added “Attracting top new talent is crucial for success in Formula 1, and the INFINITI Engineering Academy contributes a great deal in that respect.

“It’s a fantastic initiative that takes recruitment in F1 to a whole new level, and that brings new and diverse thinking to the sport.

“The INFINITI Academy Engineers bring fresh ideas and different perspectives to the team, which are key to our continued progress.”

You can find out more about the academy and the opportunities it offers at academy.infiniti.com.