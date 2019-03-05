Jody Egginton praises ‘impeccable reliability’ of Honda Power Unit

Scuderia Toro Rosso Deputy Technical Director Jody Egginton praised the ‘impeccable reliability’ of the Honda Power Unit after two weeks of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Egginton was pleased with the way Toro Rosso signed off their last day of pre-season testing and is looking ahead to the season curtain raiser in Melbourne in less than two weeks.

Daniil Kyvat completed 131 laps in the STR14 on the final day of preparations, setting a time of 1:16:898, finishing in fifth position.

However, Egginton said the eight days of testing and analysis wouldn’t have been possible without the Honda Power Unit.

He said: “We have had a pretty productive final day of testing today with Dany covering a good number of test items – a qualifying simulation in the late morning and a race simulation in the afternoon.

“The planned run programme has been completed allowing us to sign off our 2019 winter test campaign in a positive manner.

“On the Power Unit side, we have continued along the same trajectory of impeccable reliability and operation of the PU, which is a credit to everybody at Honda.”

Alongside Kyvat is rookie British-born Thai driver Alexander Albon, who’s also an exciting prospect ahead of the 2019 Formula 1 season.

But it takes an army of staff to run a successful F1 team and Egginton hailed the whole of the Toro Rosso team as they gear up for the first race in Australia.

Egginton added: “A special mention should go to our staff, both trackside and back in Faenza and Bicester, for their commitment and support in what has been an incredibly busy but productive period.

“We now turn our attention to preparing everything for Melbourne and look forward to the first race of the season.”