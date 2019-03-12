Join our Fantasy Formula 1 league at FantasyGP.com

For the second year running we will have our own league on the Fantasy GP website and we would love for you to be part of the competition.

It is free to take part in and you can sign up at www.fantasygp.com.

Once you have signed up and created your own team search for league 87951569 and join our team and other readers in trying to predict each race throughout the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

There will be a prize at the end of the year which is still being worked on so watch this space!

As well as joining our league you will be joining the bigger competition on FantasyGP.com and while entry is free for our league you can also opt to go Pro meaning you’ll get an advert-free, faster game. Access to Fantasy GP stats, unlimited leagues and more team changes, team spying and the PRO Championship with prizes to be won including Grand Prix tickets and lots more.

Keep a look out for updates on here throughout the season too of who the front runners in our league are.