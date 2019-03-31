Kevin Magnussen Perplexed By Lack Of Race Pace In Bahrain

Kevin Magnussen is at a loss to explain what happened to the Haas F1 Team‘s pace in the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix as the Dane fell from sixth to thirteenth.

Magnussen qualified ‘best of the rest’ on Saturday but a frenetic start to the grand prix and an ultra-competitive mid-field soon shuffled him down the order and out of the points.

“I don’t really know what happened,” said Magnussen. “We were a little bit sceptical about our race pace after Friday, but honestly, I thought we would have corrected that with the changes we made.”

After scoring good points in the season opening race, a shocked and disappointed Magnussen admits that Haas has work to do to correct their race pace issues before the next race in China.

“It’s a little unbelievable to be able to qualify sixth, best-of-the-rest, then be so off in the race like we were. We need to try and understand why we were so far off in the race, having been so good in qualifying. We have some homework to do.”