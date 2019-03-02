Kris Meeke Hoping to Be “At The Sharp End” On Rally Mexico

Kris Meeke is optimistic that he can continue his strong record on Rally Mexico next weekend as he continues his first season with the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team.

Meeke, who won the event in 2017 and finished third last season for the Citroen Total Racing Team, has been testing ahead of the event next weekend and he says he is feeling good about his chances.

He said: “I had two days of testing in the south of Spain last week, which was my first time driving the car on gravel outside of Finland. It was really useful for me and I came away feeling comfortable.”

“Mexico is a place I’ve gone well in the last few years: I won in 2017, and last year I was in the fight for the victory and finished third. Now with a different car I hope to be competing at the sharp end once again.”

The Irishman has had a solid start to his 2019 campaign and is currently fourth in the Drivers Standings after a pair of sixth place finishes and he added on round three of the championship: “Monte Carlo and Sweden were events with very complicated conditions where it would have been easy to make a mistake. Mexico is usually a lot more consistent, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Mexico, takes place next weekend.