Kubica admits lack of confidence prior to F1 season-opener

Rokit Williams Racing driver Robert Kubica has stated that his disrupted pre-season testing schedule at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has left him without “the level of confidence” he desires to head into the FIA Formula 1 World Championship Season opener.

Kubica, like his rookie teammate, George Russell, was hampered by the Williams team missing the opening two days of F1’s pre-season testing. Therefore leaving the Grove side, following on from arguably the worst season in their history in 2018, chasing their rivals once more.

The Former Grand Prix winner, making his highly-anticipated return to Formula 1, over eight years following his near-fatal accident at the Ronde di Andorra Rally, believes that the trials and tribulations faced by the Williams team have left him on the back foot heading into the season opener.

Kubica stated “It is a pity to end testing with a difficult day before we head to the first race. Out of the runs that we did, we managed to learn some things, but it hasn’t given me the level of confidence that I would have liked ahead of Australia.

“It wasn’t the day that I was hoping for after the delay to the start of testing, but you have to take the positives out of these difficult situations.”

Despite these setbacks, the Pole still managed to almost mark a century of laps on the final day, topping out with 90. Also, managing to break into 1:18s for the first time in pre-season, setting a 1:18.993, albeit 1.2 seconds away from the next fastest car as Williams still look to truly understand their package as the Australian Grand Prix looms large.