Lando Norris “Excited To Race Under The Lights For The First Time” In Bahrain

written by Craig Venn
Lando Norris has reflected on his debut Grand Prix and says he’ll apply the lessons he learned in Melbourne for this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Norris impressed in his first weekend for McLaren F1 Team in Melbourne where the British rookie qualified eighth. He would fall to twelfth by the end of the race having got caught in traffic during the pit-stop phase but says he was pleased to complete a full race distance.

“Melbourne was a mixed weekend for me, qualifying went well and I was pleased with my performance there, however Sunday didn’t go as I’d planned,” says Norris.

“We weren’t able to take advantage of the opportunity for points, however my debut grand prix was a great experience. I learned a lot and it was good to complete a full race distance for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to taking what I’ve learned from Melbourne and applying it in my approach to preparation for Bahrain.

“Bahrain is a track with good memories for me after my pole and win there in Formula 2 last year and I’m excited to race under the lights for the first time!”

