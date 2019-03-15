Leclerc Knows Where He Needs To Improve After Practice Spin

Charles Leclerc believes Scuderia Ferrari understand where they need to improve ahead of qualifying tomorrow for the Australian Grand Prix.

Leclerc, making his Ferrari debut this weekend, was pleased with some areas of the car after the two Friday practice sessions but felt the opening 90 minutes went better than the latter.

“It was definitely a busy day.

“We tried different tyres and types of set-up and I am very satisfied with some aspects.

“The first session was better than the second, maybe because the wind got up in the afternoon and we struggled a bit more to find the right reference points.”

Leclerc was third and less than a tenth of a second slower than Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport in Free Practice 1 but was only ninth fastest in the second practice session of the day.

Free Practice 3 on Saturday morning gives Leclerc one last chance to get ready for qualifying and he believes they have understood what went wrong and can improve, especially after his spin late on in Free Practice 2 that saw him face the wrong way on the exit of turn four.

“Having spoken with the engineers, I believe that, nevertheless, we have understood where we have to improve and we will go in that direction.

“We have one more session in which we can put into practice the solutions that an analysis of the data suggests, in order to be ready for qualifying”.