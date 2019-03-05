British F3

Live Streaming for British F3 in 2019

by Nick Smith
The 2019 BRDC British F3 field.
Credit: BRDC British F3/Jakob Ebrey Photography

The 2019 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship season will be easier to follow than ever as the series will now live stream its Sunday races on its website. Motorsport Vision Chief Executive Jonathan Palmer announced the move in the shared press conference with the British GT Championship at the annual media day for both series at Donington Park.

The move puts 16 races free to air via live streaming and complements the 1 hour highlights package on ITV4 which continues into 2019.

Palmer told the assembled media, “For the first time, we’ve now got live TV coverage for the Sunday races. They will all be streamed through [a variety] of sources including on the website. It’s a great step forward for us.

One of the reasons British F3 is successful, perhaps more than any other championship outside of FIA F3, is the fact we work in close collaboration with the teams. We have regular meetings with the teams and it’s their idea. They wanted to have it, we listened and found a way to do it on an affordable basis.”

 

