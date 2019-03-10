Formula 1

Martin Brundle Picks Ferrari As The Team To Beat In 2019

by Sudha Sundararaj
written by Sudha Sundararaj
Martin Brundle Picks Ferrari As The Team To Beat In 2019
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

The 2019 FIA Formula 1 Word Championship season is all set to go with the Australian GP next weekend (14-17 March). Ferrari emerged as the fastest team in eight days of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain.

Martin Brundle, former Formula 1 driver and current Sky Sports F1 commentator, has picked the Ferrari team as the team to beat in 2019. Brundle was speaking at a promotional event for Sky Sports F1 at a petrol station in High Wycombe, England.

Brundle was quoted as saying:“We’re in for a great season. Lewis Hamilton has the stamina and the speed for a season long challenge for the world title but Ferrari looks immensely fast.

“Vettel and Leclerc have been the pace setters in pre-season testing – they might just be the team to beat.”

Brundle’s prediction matches what most experts in the Formula 1 paddock have been saying after analyzing the data from the pre-season tests. Ferrari is definitely the favourite heading to the Australian GP, with Mercedes and Red Bull Racing close behind.

Mercedes and Red Bull are teams with good records in in-season development and could close the gap to Ferrari quickly. We have all the ingredients for an intriguing battle in Formula 1 this season.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Avid Formula 1 and Motorsport fan for a very long time. Love researching and writing about F1. An Engineer by profession. All-round sports nut

Related articles

Review: Formula 1: Drive To Survive – Is...

New Haas is “Sexy” But Competitive Order “Difficult...

Magnussen confident that 2019 Haas F1 car is...

Haas Improve Pitstops Practices To Ensure No Australian...

Williams’ Paddy Lowe Takes ‘Leave Of Absence’ Citing...

Tom McCullough says Racing Point F1 Team still...

Red Bull’s Guillaume Rocquelin – “Honda have been...

Renault power unit meeting expectations – Abiteboul

Jody Egginton praises ‘impeccable reliability’ of Honda Power...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More