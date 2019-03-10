Martin Brundle Picks Ferrari As The Team To Beat In 2019

The 2019 FIA Formula 1 Word Championship season is all set to go with the Australian GP next weekend (14-17 March). Ferrari emerged as the fastest team in eight days of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain.

Martin Brundle, former Formula 1 driver and current Sky Sports F1 commentator, has picked the Ferrari team as the team to beat in 2019. Brundle was speaking at a promotional event for Sky Sports F1 at a petrol station in High Wycombe, England.

Brundle was quoted as saying:“We’re in for a great season. Lewis Hamilton has the stamina and the speed for a season long challenge for the world title but Ferrari looks immensely fast.

“Vettel and Leclerc have been the pace setters in pre-season testing – they might just be the team to beat.”

Brundle’s prediction matches what most experts in the Formula 1 paddock have been saying after analyzing the data from the pre-season tests. Ferrari is definitely the favourite heading to the Australian GP, with Mercedes and Red Bull Racing close behind.

Mercedes and Red Bull are teams with good records in in-season development and could close the gap to Ferrari quickly. We have all the ingredients for an intriguing battle in Formula 1 this season.