Melbourne “Perfect Place To Start The Championship” – Sebastian Vettel

Winner of the last two Australian Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel says that Albert Park’s “unusual” circuit is the “perfect place to start the championship”.

Vettel started both his 2017 and 2018 championship challenges with victory in Melbourne and following a strong winter test for Scuderia Ferrari will look to do the same in 2019.

“I’ve got great memories of this track,” says Vettel. “Of course, the best are those from the past two seasons, as we won both times, but I also have fond memories of my first podium with Ferrari in 2015 here, on my debut with the Scuderia.”

Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit has become the traditional season-opening Grand Prix and Vettel believes the unique track is the ideal place to kick off a new Formula 1 season.

“I feel Melbourne is the perfect place to start the championship. There’s an enjoyable atmosphere and the people are nice and welcoming. However, the circuit itself is very unusual and you have to get attuned to the track: you have to remember the lines precisely and it’s not always easy to spot the breaking point and, on top of that, the track surface is usually bumpy.

“But we drivers like it and if we were asked if we wanted it resurfaced, we would probably say no, because that’s what makes it unique.”

This weekend’s race marks the start of Vettel’s fifth year with Ferrari as the German pursues an elusive fifth title. If he achieves that feat in 2019 he will emulate his hero Michael Schumacher in winning his first title for Ferrari in his fifth season in red.