More To Be Done But Haas Are “In The Mix” in Bahrain – Romain Grosjean

by Craig Venn
Credit: Rich Energy Haas F1 Team

Despite wanting “more rear grip” Romain Grosjean says that his Haas F1 Team are “in the mix” for the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean appeared to struggle during free practice one on Friday, his lap-time of 1:32.994 leaving him seventeenth, 2.6seconds adrift of Charles Leclerc‘s fastest time.

But in the more representative free practice two Grosjean improved his lap-time to 1:30.068, the ninth fastest of the session.

“We’ve done some good work today, and there’s more to be done before tomorrow,” says Grosjean. “It was interesting to drive the car on a very hot track in FP1, then later in more representative conditions in FP2.

“We’re still learning about the VF-19, so I’m pretty happy to see how it performs. I’d like a bit more rear grip, especially on the long runs, that’s an area I think we can do a bit better, I’m confident we’ll find it.”

Haas appear to be in a fight with the Renault F1 Team for fourth best team in Bahrain, and Grosjean believes there’s more to come from Haas in qualifying.

“I think we’ve got some good margins to improve the car though, and that’s always a good thing before qualifying. We’ll be in the mix.”

