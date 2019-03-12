Norris ‘ready’ for the challenge of Formula 1 ahead of debut

McLaren F1 Team prospect Lando Norris has said he feels ready ahead of his highly anticipated Formula 1 debut with the British team.

The 19-year-old is set to become Britain’s youngest ever F1 driver when he makes his debut at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

If Norris takes the start on Sunday, he will eclipse Jenson Button‘s previous record from the 2000 Australian Grand Prix by 294 days.

Norris finished runner-up to fellow F1 debutant George Russell in the 2019 Formula 2 championship, F1’s premier feeder series.

His relative inexperience to some of the grid’s elder statesman hasn’t left Norris sheepish, with the Brit believing he is fully prepared to make the step up.

“Since leaving Barcelona, I’ve spent a lot of time working with engineers and making my final preparations before taking to the track in Melbourne,” said Norris. “I feel ready.”

While Norris has little doubt regarding his capabilities, the obvious step up from F2 to F1 isn’t lost on the rookie.

The 2017 European Formula 3 champion says that he is fully aware of the need to step up to the “challenges” that F1 presents, including the copious amounts of new “procedures” he must become accustomed to.

“This weekend marks the start of an important new chapter in my career,” Norris added.

“I’m excited to be making my Formula 1 debut and ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

“There are plenty of new procedures for me to get used to as I step up from F2, so the two weeks at pre-season testing were valuable as they allowed me to fully prepare for this weekend.”

He also expressed an eagerness to get to work with his new teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr.

The former Renault driver joins McLaren as the more experienced of the pair, starting his fifth season in F1 at the age of just 24.

“I’m looking forward to working with Carlos and the team as we take on the 2019 season together.”