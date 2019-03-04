Optimum Motorsport confirm second pairing for Aston Martin GT4

Optimum Motorsport confirmed their return to GT4 back in January, when they announced that Jack Butel and Connor O’Brien would be the first of two pairings.

The reigning GT3 Drivers Champions have now confirmed that Mike Robinson and Patrik Matthiesen will team up to pilot the second Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

Robinson returns to Optimum, after a challenging season away, hoping to reproduce his successes from the previous 3 seasons.

“I’m delighted to be returning to Optimum Motorsport; we have a great history of success together in the British GT Championship,” he said. “Since leaving at the end of 2017 they have developed a great relationship with Aston Martin Racing and having had the chance to test an early version of the 2019 V8 Vantage GT4, I was extremely impressed with the car and the direction they have taken the car in. Added to that I am extremely pleased to be partnering with Patrik in 2019.”

Matthiesen meanwhile, joins from HHC Motorsport where he took his Ginetta to a 4th place overall in the Championship.

“In 2018, along with my then-co-driver Callum Pointon, we led for a good part of the season, but outside circumstances made us end up fourth.

“We’re confident we won’t have such issues this year and I’m really looking forward to working with Mike and the team’s other drivers Connor and Jack. It will be an exciting season ahead and we’ll all co-operate and work together to get the best results.”

Team Boss, Shaun Goff went on to say: “It’s a pleasure to have Mike back with us as we have enjoyed a lot of success together in GT4 – many wins, championship challenges and championship success.

“We’re looking forward to working with Patrik for the first time too. He showed a great deal of dedication and speed in his rookie campaign in the British GT Championship last year and together with Mike, makes for a strong line-up.

“No doubt it’s going to be a very competitive category this year, but as we proved last year with Aston Martin, we should not be underestimated and we expect to be challenging with both cars from the outset.”