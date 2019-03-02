FIA World Rally Championship

Ott Tänak on Rally Mexico: “It Won’t Be Easy With Our Road Position”

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Ott Tänak says despite running first on the road at next weekends Rally Mexico, “it is possible to have a good result.”

Estonian Tänak, who won the second round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship last time out in Sweden has a seven-point lead over Thierry Neuville but will have to be the opening car on the first gravel event of the season.

Speaking ahead of the Mexican event, he said: “It was a great feeling for us to win in Sweden, but we quickly changed our focus to Mexico. We flew straight to Spain for two days of gravel testing on the Monday and Tuesday after the rally. We worked on a number of different things, just trying to be as well-prepared as we can be.”

“As championship leaders, we will have to run first on the road on the Friday. It won’t be easy but we saw in Mexico last year that it is possible to have a good result from this position, so let’s see how it goes.”

The Toyota team also lead the Manufactures Standings after the first two rounds of 2019, with Rally Mexico set to take place next weekend between Match 7-10.

Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

