Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Peter Kyle-Henny returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with In2Racing

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Peter Kyle-Henny returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with In2Racing
Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Am class championship runner-up Peter Kyle-Henney will return to the championship in a bid to take the honours in the Amateur class with In2Racing.

Kyle-Henney took four class victories in 2018 along with five other podium finishes and enters 2019 with a renewed drive to get his hands on the championship after a strong winter testing programme.

The team will also benefit for coaching from FIA WEC racer Ben Barker, who has already assisted in testing and will be on hand to the team throughout the season to assist the In2Racing engineers.

Nick Dudfield Team Principal said “Pete has been a consistent race winner over the past 2 seasons with In2Racing, just missing out on the AM title narrowly.

“We are all focussed on achieving some strong results early season and hopefully some luck this time round to enable us to challenge for the AM class title”

The team are expect to announce a second car for the team before the season opening round at Brands Hatch on 6/7 April, supporting the British Touring Car Championship.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Dan Vaughan steps up to Pro class for...

Plato switches to Motorbase Performance for 2019 Porsche...

Motorbase line up with Plato and Vaughan for...

Jack McCarthy joins Carrera Cup GB grid with...

Redline Racing aiming for championship glory with Gamble...

Perez announces dual Porsche Carrera Cup GB and...

Tom Roche confirms Carrera Cup GB entry with...

Hawken returns to Carrera Cup GB for Am...

Roman Bilinski joins the 2019 Ginetta Junior grid...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More