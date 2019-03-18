Peter Kyle-Henny returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with In2Racing

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Am class championship runner-up Peter Kyle-Henney will return to the championship in a bid to take the honours in the Amateur class with In2Racing.

Kyle-Henney took four class victories in 2018 along with five other podium finishes and enters 2019 with a renewed drive to get his hands on the championship after a strong winter testing programme.

The team will also benefit for coaching from FIA WEC racer Ben Barker, who has already assisted in testing and will be on hand to the team throughout the season to assist the In2Racing engineers.

Nick Dudfield Team Principal said “Pete has been a consistent race winner over the past 2 seasons with In2Racing, just missing out on the AM title narrowly.

“We are all focussed on achieving some strong results early season and hopefully some luck this time round to enable us to challenge for the AM class title”

The team are expect to announce a second car for the team before the season opening round at Brands Hatch on 6/7 April, supporting the British Touring Car Championship.