UPDATE: Ferrari And McLaren Relegated To Back Of Grid, Porsche On Pole Of Revised Grid

The #50 Ferrari AF Corse has been disqualified from qualifying for the 2024 6 Hours of Spa. The previously pole-sitting Ferrari 499P will now start from the back of the Hypercar grid. In LMGT3 the same penalty was applied to the #95 United Autosports McLaren, dropping that car from 2nd to last.

The underweight Ferrari 499P. Credit: Ferrari Media Centre

The official statement from the stewards reads as follows: “After having checked the Technical Delegate report, the Stewards considered the minimum car weight did not comply with the relevant regulations. Consequently, the Stewards decided to impose the disqualification of car 50 of the qualifying and Hyperpole sessions and the deletion of the lap time of these sessions.”

This disqualification promotes the #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport car, driven by Matt Campbell, to pole position for the second time in 2024. Cadillac Racing, who were happy enough with their best-ever WEC qualifying result of 3rd, will now start in 2nd for Saturday’s race.