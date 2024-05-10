FIA WEC

UPDATE: Ferrari And McLaren Relegated To Back Of Grid, Porsche On Pole Of Revised Grid

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Porsche AG

The #50 Ferrari AF Corse has been disqualified from qualifying for the 2024 6 Hours of Spa. The previously pole-sitting Ferrari 499P will now start from the back of the Hypercar grid. In LMGT3 the same penalty was applied to the #95 United Autosports McLaren, dropping that car from 2nd to last.

The underweight Ferrari 499P. Credit: Ferrari Media Centre

The official statement from the stewards reads as follows: “After having checked the Technical Delegate report, the Stewards considered the minimum car weight did not comply with the relevant regulations. Consequently, the Stewards decided to impose the disqualification of car 50 of the qualifying and Hyperpole sessions and the deletion of the lap time of these sessions.”

This disqualification promotes the #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport car, driven by Matt Campbell, to pole position for the second time in 2024. Cadillac Racing, who were happy enough with their best-ever WEC qualifying result of 3rd, will now start in 2nd for Saturday’s race.

Share
Avatar photo
102 posts

About author
Lifelong fan of motor sport, covering the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the FIA WEC, the shortest and longest races covered by the FIA!
Articles
Related posts
FIA WEC

Fuoco's Ferrari On Pole For Second Consecutive Race

By
3 Mins read
Ferrari claim their second consecutive pole in the 2024 FIA WEC, with Antonio Fuoco securing a great pole position at Spa-Francorchamps.
FIA WEC

PREVIEW: 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship - TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa

By
3 Mins read
The 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship heads to Belgium for one of the most anticipated events of the season – the 6 Hours of Spa.
FIA WEC

Matt Campbell: "At times I struggled to keep the car on the track."

By
2 Mins read
Porsche Penske Motorsport secured a superb double podium finish in the 6 Hours of Imola. Here’s how the team and drivers reacted.