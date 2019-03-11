Pierre Gasly – “I’ve prepared myself well all winter for this first race”

The Red Bull Racing team’s performance in the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season will be watched with great interest as they begin their new partnership with engine supplier Honda.

Pierre Gasly starts his second season in Formula 1 and after just one season with the junior Red Bull team, Toro Rosso, has been promoted to the senior team, following the departure of Daniel Ricciardo to Renault.

Gasly faces a huge challenge to partner Max Verstappen and fill the big shoes of Ricciardo. The Frenchman knows he has to be fully prepared and ready to face up to this challenging task from the first race itself.

“The race in Melbourne will be my first with Red Bull Racing, so of course I’m really excited to get this new season started.” said Gasly.

“It’s only my second full season in Formula One and there are a lot of things to learn this year, which makes it even more challenging.

“It’s my second time in Melbourne and I really loved it when I went there for the first time last year. It has an amazing atmosphere, I don’t know if it’s because it’s the first race of the year, but there’s something special about it and the people are really relaxed and joyful.

“Everybody at the track is super positive and excited about the start of the new season and the paddock has a good vibe. I’ve prepared myself well all winter for this first race and first season with the Team. It’s going to be a special weekend for me wearing Aston Martin Red Bull Racing colours.”

Gasly suffered two unfortunate crashes during pre-season testing and will be under some pressure to deliver an error-free performance and match Verstappen in Australia.