Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Plato switches to Motorbase Performance for 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season

by Vince Pettit
Credit: Motorbase Performance

Lewis Plato makes the switch to Motorbase Performance for the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season as he starts his fourth full season in the series.

Plato took fourth in the championship with JTR after taking two wins, including the historic 300th race and a further six podiums.

“I’m very excited about this season.” said Plato. “When we finished last year, we really weren’t too sure about where we’d be racing this season.

“I’ve known David [Bartrum] and the team for years so it’s nice to be associated with them and racing as a Motorbase driver.

Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

“I’m looking forward to hopefully having a successful year and showing everyone just how good the team really is. Realistically, this year the aim is to win.

“Of course, there are always variables that get in the way of that, but I’m really looking forward to getting started and targeting the top step.”

The 2019 season gets underway on the weekend of 6/7 April supporting the British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch.

