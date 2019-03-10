FIA WEC

Project 1 Porsche destroyed in Sebring Test Fire

written by Charlotte Hardy
Credit: Porsche

The leading FIA World Endurance Championship Pro-Am #56 Project 1 Porsche 991 RSR has been destroyed in a fire during testing ahead of the 1,000 miles of Sebring.

Joerg Bergmeister was in the car at the time of the fire and was able to escape from the car unscathed after fire reportedly broke out at the rear of the car.

The fire that ensued engulfed the whole car, burning the chassis to the ground. Following the recovery of car the team took to social media to confirm that Bergmeister was unharmed and the team would be working on a solution for the upcoming week.

The test session resumed after the recovery of the car and paddock sources suggest that the tame are working with Porsche to source a replacement in time to compete next weekend.

