Racing Point’s Pérez: Bahrain qualifying “A disappointing result”

Racing Point F1 Team‘s Sergio Pérez has spoken of his disappointment at qualifying in 14th place for the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

The Mexican was able to make it into the second stage of qualifying, although he had been pushed out by the end of the session due to losing parts of bodywork from his car.

“A disappointing result tonight, but that’s where we are at the moment. We took a few steps forward after practice, but it seems everyone else did as well,” said Pérez.

“I had some issues with my car in Q2 because I lost bits of my bodywork – around the barge board, which didn’t help. I hope we can recover some performance once we fix it.”

Although the team are not in the position they would like to be ahead of the race, Pérez remains confident that they will be able to pick up some points if they keep pushing.

“Even though we are not happy with our speed today, we can’t allow ourselves to drop our heads. It’s a long race tomorrow and a lot can happen.

He added: “With a good start and the right strategy, I believe we could come away with some points.”