Räikkönen: “Our car was pretty strong”

Alfa Romeo Racing‘s Kimi Räikkönen has said that the team had a “pretty strong” car for the first outing of the 2019 Formula 1 season held at Albert Park.

“Our car was pretty strong in the race, but then we got stuck behind cars and there’s not much you can do,” said Räikkönen.

“It seems that it is easier to get closer to the car in front of you but it’s still very hard to overtake. In addition, we had an issue with the temperature of the rear brakes as one of the tear-offs from the visor went in and that’s why we had to pit earlier than planned.”

Despite these issues, the Finn is optimistic for the next race of the season in Bahrain.

“But as I said, the car had a lot of speed and it felt good, so I’m looking forward to the race in Bahrain.”