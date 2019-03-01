Alastair Seeley, the most successful rider in the history of the North West 200, has confirmed that he will compete at the 2019 event for PBM Be Wiser Ducati.

The 39-year-old will ride the brand-new Panigale V4 R Superbike at this year’s event as he looks to add to his record-setting tally of 24 victories. The new Ducati superbike has already impressed in 2019, with Álvaro Bautista winning all three races at the opening round of the World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island.

Speaking about riding the new V4, Seeley said:

“I am chasing my 25th victory at the North West 200 and I really want another Superbike race win. I know the PBM team will give me a great bike in the new Be Wiser Ducati V4R to help me do that. Everyone saw what the Ducati was capable of in the opening round of the World Superbike Championship at Phillip Island last weekend and I am very excited to be riding the bike at the North West 200.

Seeley joins a team that knows how to win at the North West 200. The PBM Be Wiser Ducati team have won the last three superbike races with Glenn Irwin as their rider. Irwin has switched to the Quattro Plant Kawasaki team for 2019.

Despite the team’s recent success, Seeley is wary that switching to a brand-new bike isn’t always easy:

“PBM have enjoyed lots of success at the North West 200 but this is a new chapter in a new book for the team with the new V4R machine. There can be some teething problems with a new bike but hopefully PBM’s BSB riders, Josh Brookes and Scott Redding, will have those sorted out for me before I get on the bike.”

Seeley will also compete in the North West 200 Supersport races aboard the EHA Racing R6 Yamaha that he will compete on in the British Supersport Championship.

This year’s North West 200 takes place on May 12-18, with the main race day being Saturday, May 18.