Sergio Pérez: “Making the top ten is a great way to start the season”

Sergio Pérez was been content with the way the season has started with the Racing Point F1 Team driver making it into the top ten in Qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon.

The Mexican had a consistent Qualifying session, although his fastest lap was set in Q2, meaning he will start tenth on the grid for the season opener at Albert Park. Despite ending more than four-tenths of a second behind ninth placed Kimi Räikkönen of Alfa Romeo Racing, Pérez was happy with the job that was done by the team to give him a car good enough to break into the top ten.

“Making the top ten is a great way to start the season,” said Pérez. “We did a great job throughout qualifying and I was really pleased with my lap in Q2.

“The key today was to avoid mistakes and be consistent.”

Pérez admits there is intrigue to just where Racing Point sit in relation to their rivals in race trim, but he knows there is potential in the car, which he feels can only see improving throughout 2019.

“It will be interesting to see where we stand in the race but it’s never easy to overtake on this track so starting in the top ten is important,” said the Mexican. “Hopefully we can hold position and make up some ground at the start.

“As I always say, it doesn’t matter where you start the season, but where you finish. There is great potential in this car and I’m confident we can keep improving as the year goes on.”