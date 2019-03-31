Sergio Perez pleased with points after an ‘unpredictable’ race in Bahrain

Sergio Pérez was pleased to be in the points after an ‘unpredictable’ race at the Sakhir International Circuit.

In a race that seemed to have everything, Mexican driver Pérez was happy with his tenth placed finish after an exhilarating Bahrain Grand Prix.

Racing Point F1 Team driver Pérez managed to capitalise on the reliability issues Renault F1 Team faced when both Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo were forced to retire late in the race.

Their exit from the Bahrain track meant Perez was promoted into tenth place but he was left lamenting the Safety Car’s arrival as he was closing down Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon.

“It’s good to pick up my first point of the season. It was an unpredictable race and in that sense it’s a nice surprise.” said Pérez.

“We got a bit lucky with both Renaults retiring, but at the same time the Safety Car didn’t help me because I was closing on Albon and I lost the opportunity to overtake him for ninth place.”

Pérez’s tenth placed finish earned him his first points of the season but Perez wasn’t overly happy with his car.

“I made a really good start and gained a few positions, but I couldn’t defend my position for long.

He made his first pit stop after just eight laps, forcing the team into a two-stop strategy, and Pérez explained his RP19 had a brake duct issue.

“Then, we had an issue with the brakes getting too hot and I had to pit much earlier than planned to remove some debris blocking the brake ducts.”

After the race, Pérez reflected on a balmy day in Bahrain and his first points of the season, adding: “Considering everything that happened in the race we can be pleased to pick up a point.”