Sergio Pérez ready for “new chapter” in F1 career

Racing Point F1 Team driver Sergio Pérez has said he’s ready for the “new chapter” that the 2019 FIA Formula 1 season will bring.

Mexican racer Perez has raced for Racing Point F1 – previously Force India – since 2014.

“I am ready to start a new chapter in the history of this team,” Perez said. “I feel very strong both physically and mentally, and seeing the great spirit of our group of people gives me that extra bit of motivation.

Ahead of the 2019 season opener in Melbourne, Australia, Perez called last year “exhausting”.

“Races in Melbourne tend to be unpredictable and that could give the opportunity for a special result.”

The team entered administration in July last year, causing uncertainty for its employees. Its assets were purchased by investors – including Lance Stroll‘s father, Lawrence Stroll – and the team changes its name to Racing Point for the rest of the season.

“Last year was an exhausting one, on and especially off the track, but now I feel very relaxed,” Perez said.

“I worked a lot on my fitness throughout the winter because this season is going to be very long, all the way into December. I have to be ready for what is going to be a marathon.”