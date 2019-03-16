“Splitting the Ferraris was an excellent effort” – Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner had mixed feelings after qualifying for the 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix – Albert Park.

Max Verstappen had put in a strong effort during the session, especially in Q3 where he was able to split the two Scuderia Ferrari cars on the second row.

An “impressive lap” had slotted the Dutchman into fourth position on the grid.

“That was a very strong session from Max and an impressive lap in Q3 to qualify fourth,” Horner said.

“Splitting the Ferraris was an excellent effort on his last run and he’s getting our new power unit partnership off to a great start with Honda’s highest qualifying position in the current V6 era.”

The same could not be said though for Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman’s first flying lap in the first part of qualifying seemed to have been good enough to get him into Q2 safely.

Unfortunately when the track rubbered in, drivers who were lower down on the times to Gasly were able to pull out much better laps to push him out in seventeenth.

“Unfortunately, Pierre, after a strong first lap didn’t improve on his second flying lap and with the circuit evolving and other cars electing to take another set of tyres, he just missed the cut,” Horner mentioned.

“Whilst that’s hugely frustrating for him, I’m sure he will recover and race hard from there tomorrow.”