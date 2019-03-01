Stroll: “It’s been another positive day in the car” on penultimate day of testing

Racing Point F1 Team‘s Lance Stroll has said that he had a “positive day” on the penultimate day of winter testing in Spain.

The Canadian ran a total of 103 laps, and set a 1:17.556 fastest lap, which placed him in seventh position.

“It’s been another positive day in the car and a good way to finish my pre-season programme. We covered a lot of kilometres today – the most I’ve done on a single day all winter – and now am I really looking forward to going racing.”, he said.

Stroll said the team are going to make the best of the opportunities they have left to develop the car, both with team-mate Sergio Pérez‘s final day of running and at the factory.

“We are going to keep learning about our new car, both tomorrow on our last day with Sergio in the car and back at base, and we are going to bring the best possible package to Melbourne.”

Stroll added that it is difficult for the team to know where they will finally be when they get to the grid in Albert Park, but is determined to remain positive.

“It’s really tough to predict where we will stand once we start racing: everyone is working on different programmes, but I start the season with a positive mindset.”