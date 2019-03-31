Strong performance from Norris rewarded with sixth place in Bahrain

F1 rookie Lando Norris drove a strong race to record his first points finish in only his second Grand Prix for the McLaren F1 Team as he finished sixth place in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

After benefitting from a grid penalty for Romain Grosjean, Norris started the race in ninth place but lost out on the opening corner as he was forced on to the gravel, dropping down the order to fourteenth place.

“I had a good start: a good launch, good pull-away but then some wheel-spin. I was blocked going into Turn One, then was on the outside of another car and we touched. I went off and through the gravel, losing quite a few places.” explained Norris.

“The pace after that was really strong. I caught up pretty quickly.” he added.

Undeterred by the first lap Norris forged on and by lap nine had fought his way back in to ninth place. Throughout the race he battled with Kimi Räikönen and the two Renault F1 Team cars as he traded places with Daniel Ricciardo And Nico Hülkenberg.

With four laps remaining it looked as if Norris would be taking his first points finish with a seventh place finish, but was promoted to sixth following the retirement of Hülkenberg.

“I struggled a bit in the DRS train that formed but as soon as someone lost DRS, I could get them. I maybe struggled a little in the final stint but managed to stay ahead of Kimi. From my side, sixth is a really good job!”

“I’m really happy and pleased to have scored my first points but also for McLaren after all of the team’s hard work over the winter.” added Norris.