“The attitude of the team is very positive” – Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat is raring to go to kickstart his 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship campaign at the 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix – Albert Park.

The Russian is beginning his third spell with Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda and is determined to keep his drive with the team long-term and more importantly his career in F1.

The 24-year old had enjoyed two pre-season tests at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, claiming that his STR14 was in “quite good shape” when the car was out on track.

“We are on the right path”, Kvyat added.

“I think that we have done a very good job during testing and completed a lot of laps. We have done our homework at the tests which is the most important thing, every time I was out on track it seemed we were in quite good shape.

“Exactly how good, only time will tell. It was my first time working with Honda and it went smoothly. They are very hard working, but performance wise, we will have to wait for the first couple of races to see where we are.

“As for being back with everyone at Toro Rosso, the attitude of the team is very positive. I see everyone working hard and in a well-focussed way, so now we need to keep it that way at the races. We are on the right path.

Although it is his first race back after a year on the sidelines and is excited of the event, Kvyat is focused on the task that lies ahead of him in Australia.

“I am looking forward to the first race of the season. It will be cool for me to back in Melbourne, especially after a year off. I’m very excited, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while, but we must concentrate on our job rather than think about the excitement of the first race,” Kvyat said.

“Melbourne is a very technical track and has a variety of corner types. It’s also very bumpy which is a good test of your car control.

“It’s tricky and can catch you out with shadows falling on parts of the track, with the sun setting towards the end of the race – you need to be alert at this track, as it requires a high level of concentration.

“When you manage to put a good lap together it always feels very nice. If I had to pick out one section, it would be the high-speed chicane. In these current cars it will be very nice to drive. As for the slower corners, you need to be clean and precise and get them right.

“To sum it up: we prepared well in testing and now let’s go to Melbourne!”