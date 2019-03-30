Formula 1

“The Car Was Behaving Much Better” Under the Floodlights – Kevin Magnussen

by Craig Venn
written by Craig Venn
“The Car Was Behaving Much Better” Under the Floodlights – Kevin Magnussen
Credit: Rich Energy Haas F1 Team

A confident Kevin Magnussen says his Haas VF-19 is performing well under the flood-lights in Bahrain compared to the daylight conditions.

With Friday’s first free practice for the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix taking place in unrepresentative conditions, Magnussen found himself a disappointing twelfth, some 2.2seconds off the pace.

But with the second free practice session taking place under the flood-lights in similar conditions to qualifying, Magnussen improved to seventh on the time-sheets, just 1.1seconds adrift.

“I’m reasonably happy with our day,” said Magnussen. “It was good to get FP2 in the darker, cooler conditions. FP1, well, it wasn’t scary, but it was very tricky with the hotter temperatures. It made the tires tricky, and the car was not behaving well, but it was the same for everyone.

“It was good to get into it in FP2, we got to see how the car acted in the conditions that we’ll have in qualifying tomorrow. I was happier in those conditions than in the earlier session, so that’s a positive. The car was behaving much better.” 

Friday’s sessions hint to Haas being embroiled in a battle with the Renault F1 Team for fourth best team in Bahrain, with Magnussen so far out-performing team-mate Romain Grosjean.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Formula 1 Writer for TheCheckeredFlag. Tried racing once, crashed lots; writing about it is much safer. Follow me on Twitter @CVennF1

Related articles

More To Be Done But Haas Are “In...

Williams “Very Slightly Closer” To The Rest Of...

Nico Hülkenberg shows strong pace to finish fifth...

Gasly Feels Red Bull Are “Missing A Bit...

Norris happy with Friday practice in Bahrain despite...

Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari wary of rivals pace...

Lance Stroll – We have to find more...

Max Verstappen – Work to do to close...

Leclerc remains grounded despite Ferrari dominating Friday in...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More