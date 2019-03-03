Thierry Neuville on Rally Mexico: “We Know What We Need To Do”

Thierry Neuville says his past experience on next weekend’s Rally Mexico will help him as he looks to continue his strong start to the 2019 season.

The Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team driver is second in the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship Drivers Standings after a pair of podium finishes on the opening two rounds of the season and the Belgian says he wants this to continue in Mexico.

Speaking ahead of the event, Neuville said: “We have got the 2019 season off to a solid start with two satisfying podium results. It’s early days in the championship but we have shown our pace and potential, as well as identifying areas of improvement. It’s a rally where we’ve fought for podiums in the past, so we know what we have to do to be successful.”

He added on the challenge of the gravel event: “Mexico, as always, will be a different challenge. It’s the first rally of the year with hot temperatures, a real contrast to Monte-Carlo and Sweden, as well as being high up in the mountains. The reduction of oxygen at altitude will mean less horsepower for the engine, while the heat makes life more demanding in the cockpit for the driver and co-driver.”

Round three of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship takes place next weekend between March 7-10.